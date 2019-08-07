Connecting through music and movement

Live music has become a lot more common in dance performances in the past few years. We are here for this trend, as it brings an increased dynamic quality to live performance. The latest is "Unusual Enough," by choreographer Emily Blacik Joos and sweet-voiced singer and musician Aaron Rice. The two collaborated in 2018 with the intent of creating a piece in which music isn't just accompanying dance, but a main part of the show. The result was "Confluence," a 30-minute piece that will be shown as part of their upcoming performance, along with two new works exploring notions of human connection vs. isolation. (7:30 p.m. Fri. & Sat.; the Lab Theater, 700 N. 1st St.; $25, 612-333-7977, thelabtheater.org.)

SHEILA REGAN