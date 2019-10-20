The Hennepin County medical examiner on Saturday night released the name of a pregnant woman killed in what Minneapolis police called a "catastrophic" crash late Thursday.

Ubah A. Hussein, 35, of Minneapolis, who was eight months pregnant, died when a speeding vehicle hit the parked minivan she was in, police said. The crash happened about 10:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of N. Newton Avenue.

Officers and firefighters arrived on the scene of what police spokesman John Elder called a "catastrophic" crash and worked for nearly an hour trying to extricate Hussein from the twisted wreckage. She died before they could remove her.

Her husband, who was driving the van, suffered minor injuries.

Police said an SUV was traveling the wrong way down Newton, a one-way, when it hit a parked vehicle in the 1400 block before speeding into the next block, where it struck the minivan and several other vehicles.

Two individuals from the suspect vehicle were arrested. Mark Franklin Jr., 36, of Minneapolis, was charged Friday with criminal vehicular homicide and three counts of criminal vehicular operation, all felonies.

Franklin told police he was high on PCP, according to the criminal complaint.

STAFF REPORT