The Minneapolis City Council approved a controversial proposal Friday to take some authority over the police department from the mayor, though even supporters on the council acknowledged the charter change is unlikely to pass the next steps in time to go on a citywide ballot this year.

In its 7-5 vote, the council sent the proposed change to the city’s charter commission for review. In order to go before voters in November, the charter commission would have to move quickly to hold a public meeting and approve the amendment by Aug. 24. But charter commission chairman Barry Clegg said Thursday the commission doesn’t believe that gives them enough time to diligently study the change and get public input.

The proposal to divide governance over police came up earlier this summer, as the council responded to renewed calls for police reform after two white officers fatally shot Thurman Blevins, a black man in north Minneapolis. The police governance issue has split the council, and supporters have been pushing to put it before voters this November.

The exact language has changed several times since being introduced, and Council Member Steve Fletcher successfully introduced an amendment again Friday. The version that passed would allow the mayor to retain executive power over police, but give the Council authority to introduce rules and regulations that would still be subject to the mayor’s approval or veto.

Council Member Phillipe Cunningham, a supporter of the charter change, said the Council should continue the conversation to work toward the change in authority, even if it doesn’t come to fruition this year.

“I do not think it’s going to be on the ballot this year, I think that’s been made pretty clear,” said Cunningham. “But stopping the conversation right now is not productive.”

Mayor Jacob Frey appeared at the meeting. He and Police Chief Medaria Arradondo both adamantly oppose the change, the mayor said, and believe the added layer of council oversight would make the chief’s job more difficult.