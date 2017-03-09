A Minneapolis police officer is due in court Thursday to face two felony charges of criminal sexual conduct with a victim who was mentally impaired or helpless.

A warrant was issued Wednesday for the arrest of Thomas Robert Tichich, the same day charges of third- and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct were filed in Hennepin County District Court.

Tichich, 47, was booked into the Hennepin County jail about 1 a.m. Thursday ahead of a court appearance scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday, jail records show.

Bail was set at $50,000.

He is accused of committing non-consensual sexual acts on Dec. 15, according to court documents.