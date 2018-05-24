Citing the “disarray” in a recent appeals court ruling, Minneapolis officials are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to intercede in a wrongful-death lawsuit stemming from the 2013 fatal police shooting of Terrance Franklin.

The request comes four years after Franklin was killed by police following a chase through an Uptown neighborhood after he was believed to be a suspect in a burglary. Eventually, they cornered him in the darkened basement of a south Minneapolis home and he was shot. In the struggle to apprehend him, two SWAT officers were wounded by gunshots from another officer’s M5 submachine gun.

Franklin’s family filed a wrongful-death lawsuit nearly a year to the day of his death. The suit alleges that Franklin had surrendered to police, his hands raised in the air, but the M5 accidentally discharged and he was shot multiple times. Police and city officials have disputed that version of events, saying Franklin gained control of the gun and shot the two officers. The suit names officers Lucas Peterson and Michael Meath, former chief Janeé Harteau, and the city of Minneapolis as defendants. It seeks damages in excess of $1 million for excessive force, unreasonable search and seizure and wrongful death.

The officers involved were cleared in an internal investigation and a grand jury concluded there was insufficient evidence to prosecute them.

The city’s attorney’s have argued that two questions raised in court — how much time elapsed between when the two officers were wounded and when Franklin was killed, and whether Franklin was holding the submachine gun at the time he was shot — are not relevant to determining whether a reasonable officer in the same circumstances would have considered Franklin a “significant threat.” The district court, and later the 8th Circuit, disagreed with that argument.

Now, the city is calling on the Supreme Court to provide clarity on the matter.

“This Court’s review is needed to correct this error and resolve significant disarray in the circuit courts,” regarding previous case law, attorneys for the city wrote in their request to the Supreme Court.

The move comes after the federal appeals court for the 8th Circuit last December denied the city’s appeal of an earlier district court ruling, because of jurisdictional issues.

The Police Department declined to comment Thursday, referring questions to the city attorney’s office, which didn’t immediately return a message left with a spokesman.

Attorney Michael Padden, who filed the suit in 2014 on behalf of Franklin’s family, said he suspects that the city “feels emboldened” by a recent high court decision on “qualified immunity.”

In that case, justices in a 7-2 vote tossed out a lawsuit by an Arizona woman who was shot by police outside her home because she was seen carrying a large knife. Civil rights advocates said at the time that the ruling raises the legal bar to hold officers who use excessive force accountable.

Under qualified immunity, an officer is shielded from excessive-force lawsuits as long as they didn’t violate “clearly established” rights that a “reasonable person would have known.”

Padden on Thursday accused city officials of dragging out the Franklin case.

“We have now been dealing with appellate litigations for two years and we just want to get moving,” Padden said on Thursday. “Why delay the inevitable? It’s gonna go to trial.”

The Supreme Court only hears about 80 cases a year, rejecting the vast majority of the thousands of appeals it receives.