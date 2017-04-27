Gallery: Abdul Wright, language arts teacher at Best Academy charter school celebrated winning the 2016 Minnesota Teacher of the Year award at the Radisson Blu hotel on Sunday in Bloomington.

Gallery: Abdul Wright, language arts teacher at Best Academy charter school, celebrated winning the 2016 Minnesota Teacher of the Year award at the Radisson Blu hotel on Sunday in Bloomington.

Gallery: Best Academy language arts teacher Abdul Wright celebrated winning the 2016 Minnesota Teacher of the Year award at the Radisson Blu hotel on Sunday in Bloomington.

Gallery: Jacob Johnson high-fived Abdul Wright at Fat Nat's restaurant in New Hope on Monday after he heard that Wright had won the 2016 Minnesota Teacher of the Year award.

Gallery: Abdul Wright waited in the green room at KARE 11 on Monday, before an interview with morning show host Kim Insley. Wright, a language arts teacher at Best Academy charter school, won the 2016 Minnesota Teacher of the Year award on Sunday.

Gallery: KARE 11 morning show host Kim Insley, right, shook hands with Best Academy language arts teacher Abdul Wright at the KARE studio on Monday, the day after he won the 2016 Minnesota Teacher of the Year award.

Gallery: KARE 11 morning show host Kim Insley interviewed Best Academy language arts teacher Abdul Wright on Monday, the day after he won the 2016 Minnesota Teacher of the Year award.

Gallery: Best Academy language arts teacher Abdul Wright and his wife, Tanisha Wright, left the Radisson Blu Hotel after he won the 2016 Minnesota Teacher of the Year award Sunday in Bloomington.

Gallery: Best Academy founder and CEO Eric Mahmoud, left, hugged Tanisha Wright after they learned that her husband, language arts teacher Abdul Wright, had received the 2016 Minnesota Teacher of the Year award at the Radisson Blu Sunday in Bloomington.

Gallery: Language arts teacher Abdul Wright shook hands with kindergartner Christian Patterson at Best Academy on Monday after he won the 2016 Minnesota Teacher of the Year award.

Gallery: Language arts teacher Abdul Wright in his classroom at Best Academy the day after he won the 2016 Minnesota Teacher of the Year award.

Gallery: Language arts teacher Abdul Wright in his classroom at Best Academy the day after he won the 2016 Minnesota Teacher of the Year award.

Gallery: Language arts teacher Abdul Wright read a congratulations letter from his students in his classroom at Best Academy Monday after he won the 2016 Minnesota Teacher of the Year award.

Gallery: Language arts teacher Abdul Wright returned to his class at Best Academy in Minneapolis after winning the 2016 Minnesota Teacher of the Year award.

Gallery: An emotional Abdul Wright wiped tears from his eyes after reading a congratulation letter given to him from his students on Monday at Best Academy in Minneapolis.

Gallery: An emotional Abdul Wright wiped tears from his eyes after reading a congratulation letter given to him from his students after he returned to his school after winning the 2016 Minnesota Teacher of at the Best Academy Charter School Monday 16, 2016 in Minneapolis, MN.

Gallery: An emotional Abdul Wright wiped tears from his eyes after reading a congratulations letter from his students at Best Academy on Monday after he had won the 2016 Minnesota Teacher of the Year award.

Gallery: Abdul Wright took a selfie with his eighth-graders on Monday at the Best Academy in Minneapolis. He won the Minnesota Teacher of the Year award on Sunday.

Gallery: Language arts teacher Abdul Wright took a selfie with his Best Academy eighth-graders on Monday after winning the 2016 Minnesota Teacher of the Year award.

The nation’s top teachers were in the Oval Office with President Donald Trump Wednesday afternoon as part of their celebratory trip to Washington, D.C. After they recited the Pledge of Allegiance, Minnesota Teacher of the Year Abdul Wright spoke up: Could the group sing the Black National Anthem, too?

That’s Wright’s weekly routine at Best Academy, the Minneapolis charter school where he teaches eighth-grade language arts. Trump agreed, and the group sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing” in the White House.

Those who didn’t know all the words sang along as well as they could, and Trump thanked Wright for facilitating the song. The symbolism touched Wright.

“Yesterday superseded politics,” Wright said in an interview Thursday. “Yesterday was about values, yesterday was about the human experience, yesterday was about the human heart. And I think we got caught up in that.”

When he told Trump where he was from, Trump called Minnesota a “good state,” Wright said. Trump added that he’d only lost Minnesota by one point in the election, Wright said — he’d almost had it.

Along with Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife, Karen Pence, joined the teachers.

President Donald Trump, center, speaks at a National Teacher of the Year event in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, April 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

In a tweet yesterday, Trump called it “a great great honor” to celebrate the national and state teachers of the year. He tweeted a video of the teachers standing with him around his desk.

“Each of you has dedicated yourself to inspiring young minds and to putting our children on a path to happiness and success — lots of success,” Trump said, according to a White House release﻿.

It was Wright’s first time in Washington, D.C., and his trip was peppered with sights of the monuments and memorials, and a visit to the National Museum of African-American History. He’s been FaceTiming with his students daily, he said.

Wright, 30, is the state’s first black male and first charter-school teacher to win the Minnesota Teacher of the Year award, and the youngest-ever recipient.

The selection process is underway for the 2017 Minnesota Teacher of the Year, and Wright will announce the winner May 7. Statewide teachers’ union Education Minnesota arranges the program, and an independent selection panel makes the choice.

The Oval Office visit was powerful, Wright said, and added that his students will know that he got to stand there.

“I believe that what happened in that office is indicative of what we want to happen across this country — where people want to be a part of lifting everyone up,” he said.