The Minnesota Supreme Court has ruled that Globe University and Minnesota School of Business issued thousands of illegal student loans, a decision that could wipe out some $20 million in college debt for as many as 6,000 students.

The decision issued Wednesday was a victory for Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson, who sued the two for-profit colleges last year for charging "unlawfully high" interest rates on student loans.

The court ruled that the schools failed to obtain a state license to issue private loans to students, and that they were charging in excess of the 8 percent interest rate limit allowed under state law. The schools had charged as much as 18 percent interest on the loans, which ranged from $42,000 for a two-year degree to $89,000 for a four-year degree.

Swanson announced that she will promptly file for a court order "declaring that the loans issued by the school on or after January 1, 2009 are void and canceled." The attorney general said she would ask the Hennepin County District Court to order the schools to refund to students all the money paid on the loans, including interest and other charges.

Last year, a Hennepin County court ruled that the two schools had violated consumer fraud laws by misleading students about their criminal justice program. The schools announced they were shutting down last December after the Department of Education cut off their access to federal financial aid.

A spokesman for Swanson said that the loans total an estimated $20 million, and that the schools should be required to notify students who are owed a refund.

An attorney representing the two schools was not immediately available for comment.