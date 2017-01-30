One of two people shot during a southern Minnesota home invasion is dead, and the homeowner is in jail.

The incident occurred about 7 a.m. Saturday southeast of Madelia at a residence in Fieldon Township, according to the Watonwan County Sheriff’s Office.

The resident is in jail pending charges on suspicion of second-degree manslaughter and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Killed was Nicholas T. Embertson, 19, of Madelia, according to the Ramsey County medical examiner’s office. The identity of the other person shot has yet to be released.

“The law does say a self-defense law, but what we’ve gathered so far, we feel we have enough to [jail him on] second-degree manslaughter,” Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Jeremy Nachreiner told KEYC-TV in Mankato.

According to the Sheriff’s Office:

A suspected home invasion occurred at this residence near Madelia, Minn.

A deputy driving to the scene of a reported shooting stopped a vehicle believed connected to the incident. Two people with wounds were in the vehicle.

An ambulance was called, and the two were hospitalized in Madelia. Embertson died at the hospital, and the other person was treated for noncritical injuries.

Deputies arrived at the home, spoke with the owner and determined the incident involved intruders entering his residence. The ranch-style home, built in 2004, is described on the county’s property records as being valued at $425,000. It has more than 3,200 square feet of living space, with four bedrooms, 31/2 bathrooms, two patios and a deck.