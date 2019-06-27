Glencore will own 72 percent of PolyMet Mining after the completion of a stock offering, gaining majority control of what could be Minnesota's first copper nickel mine.

Glencore's stake in PolyMet went from 29 percent to 71.7 percent after a shareholder rights offering. PolyMet released the results of the offering Thursday.

Switzerland-based Glencore, a global mining giant, has financed PolyMet for years.

PolyMet held the shareholder rights offering to raise $256 million, mostly to pay off loans from Glencore.

The offering gave existing PolyMet shareholders the right to buy two new shares, each at 39 cents a piece.

Glencore had agreed to backstop the rights offering, meaning it would buy stock left unsold from shareholders who didn't exercise their rights.

Since a lot shareholders didn't exercise their rights, Glencore's ownership stake greatly increased.

PolyMet, which is based in Toronto but run from St. Paul, has gotten its permits and is now looking to raise nearly $1 billion to build the mine.

The project has been controversial, as environmentalists fear water pollution from copper-nickel mining.

Over the past two weeks, questions have arose over how state and federal environmental regulators handled a key PolyMet water permit.