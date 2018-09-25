The approaching 2018-19 Minnesota high school hockey season culminates in state tournament No. 75 for the boys and No. 25 for the girls.

Jerseys commemorating these milestones were shown to metro area activities directors on Tuesday at the Minnesota State High School League fall area meeting held at Edinburgh Golf Course in Brooklyn Park.

The white jerseys with blue and gold trim include the corresponding anniversary logo on the chest and number on the sleeves and back.

The top six players of each gender, selected through a process that includes fans’ votes, will wear the jerseys for on-ice recognition ceremonies held on the Saturday evenings of the state tournaments.

The high school league and Ch. 45, the tournament’s television home, will unveil the jerseys during a news conference scheduled for Oct. 29 at Xcel Energy Center. Additional information will also be made known about the league’s full scope of milestone-related activities.