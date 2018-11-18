ZIMMER, TURNOVERS TURNING tide vs. CHICAGO Vikings coach Mike Zimmer takes a 2-2 record at Soldier Field into Sunday’s game against the Bears. The Vikings had lost six straight and 12 of 13 games in Chicago before Zimmer arrived. Much like giveaways have contributed to Zimmer’s 4-5 record against Detroit, takeaways have helped his 6-2 overall mark against the Bears. Zimmer’s record vs. Bears 6-2 At Soldier Field 2-2 When winning the turnover battle 3-1 When even in the turnover battle 1-1 When losing the turnover battle 2-0 Giveaways vs. Bears 4 Takeaways vs. Bears 11 Turnover ratio vs. Bears plus-7

