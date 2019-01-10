EAST LANSING, Mich. - Confidence is suddenly in short supply for the Minnesota women’s basketball team.

Another shaky performance led to the Gophers’ third straight defeat, an 86-68 pounding by No. 23 Michigan State at the Breslin Center on Wednesday night.

No. 18 Minnesota (12-3 overall, 1-3 Big Ten) made 19 turnovers and forced just eight while allowing the Spartans to shoot 48.6 percent from the field.

Senior guard Kenisha Bell led the Gophers with 20 points and eight rebounds. Sophomore guard Destiny Pitts showed signs of coming out of her slump with 15 points and three assists. The Detroit native scored a combined eight points in the previous two losses.

Sidney Cook’s 21 points led No. Michigan State (12-3, 2-2).

The Gophers haven’t defeated a top 25 team on the road since they downed No. 23 Notre Dame in the opening round of the 2009 NCAA Tournament. They have lost seven straight at Michigan State.

A flurry of turnovers put the Gophers in a 43-29 hole by halftime.

Unlike their last road game, when Michigan’s halfcourt pressure led to giveaways, most of Minnesota’s turnovers against the Spartans came in halfcourt sets.

The Gophers committed seven first-quarter turnovers. They were down by 10 before Pitts suddenly heated up. She scored on a dribble drive, set up a Lamke layup and hit a pullup to cut the deficit 19-16.

MSU reestablished a double-digit advantage by starting off the second quarter with a 12-5 spurt. Pitts made a turnaround jumper to make it 34-27 but the Spartans finished the half with a 9-2 run, fittingly capped when Shay Colley stole an inbounds pass and converted a three-point play.

Minnesota’s offensive flow improved in the third as it scored 27 points but it still trailed by double digits, 67-56, heading into the fourth. The Spartans led by as much as 17 during the quarter.

The Spartans opened the final quarter with a 14-3 run to turn it into a rout.