Michael Pineda throwing the starting options into disarray with a Sept. 7 suspension of 60 games for use of a banned substance has continued a Twins postseason tradition.

1965 World Series: Camilo Pascual had shoulder surgery in August, came back with limited stuff in September and started once in seven-game loss to Dodgers.

1969 ALCS: Dean Chance was waylaid with bad back and wacky manager Billy Martin defied owner Calvin Griffith’s order to pitch Jim Kaat in Game 3, going with journeyman Bob Miller. Twins swept in three by Orioles; Martin fired.

1970 ALCS: Luis Tiant and Dave Boswell were injured, plus manager Bill Rigney started Tommy (The Blade) Hall over rookie Bert Blyleven. Twins swept by Earl Weaver’s O’s.

1987 ALCS and Series: The Twins’ starters were healthy. Frank Viola made five starts, Blyleven four and Les Straker three as Twins upset Detroit 4-1 and then beat Cardinals in seven.

1991 ALCS and Series: Scott Erickson went from first-half phenom to fighting elbow discomfort. Jack Morris made five starts, Kevin Tapani four and Erickson three, as Twins beat Toronto 4-1 and Braves in seven.

2002 ALDS and ALCS: Eric Milton pitched with a knee injury and made two postseason starts, as Twins beat “Moneyball” A’s 3-2, then lost 4-1 in ALCS to Angels.

2003 ALDS: Milton had knee surgery and made three starts all season. Veteran Kenny Rogers fumed over being left out of postseason as Twins lost 3-1 to Yankees.

2004 ALDS: No injuries. Another 3-1 loss to Yankees.

2006 ALDS: Phenom Francisco Liriano was 12-2 with 1.96 ERA when he came down with bad elbow in late July. No Liriano, Brad Radke pitching with bad shoulder, “Piranhas” swept in three by A’s.

2009 ALDS: Leading winner Scott Baker started the wild Game 163 victory (W-Bobby Keppel) over Detroit, then Twins were overmatched in 3-0 sweep by Yankees.

2010 ALDS: Kevin Slowey was 13-6, came down with sore elbow and Twins were swept 3-0 by Yankees.

2017 wild card: Given 3-0 lead, Erv Santana (16-8, 3.28 ERA) quickly spit the bit in 8-4 loss to Yankees.

PLUS THREE

Rumors on future of St. Thomas athletics in order of zaniness:

• Tommies will drop football and gain entry to Big East, building a new hockey/basketball arena on the site of the football field.

• Tommies will gain entry to Division I Summit League; also becoming eighth team in new WCHA and playing non-scholarship football in Pioneer League.

• Tommies will stay in lane, join the DIII, eight-team Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and open every football season vs. St. John’s.

