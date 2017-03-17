– While a playoff spot fades from the Timberwolves’ view for a 13th consecutive season, the Miami Heat has stripped itself down to the studs time and again these last two decades and made itself back into a winner.

It has done so yet again this season, a sudden success story that continued with Friday’s 123-105 victory over the Timberwolves at AmericanAirlines Arena that included a late 16-2 run.

A Miami team that started the season 11-30 won for the 23rd time in 28 games by beating the Wolves, who lost for the third time in four games and now trail Denver for the Western Conference’s eighth and final playoff spot with just 14 games left for the Wolves to play.

The Wolves lost for the first time since reserve forward Nemanja Bjelica’s season ended with a foot injury sustained in Wednesday’s loss at Boston.

The Heat has missed the playoffs just twice in those 13 seasons since the Wolves last made the playoffs with a team that reached the Western Conference finals by featuring superstar Kevin Garnett alongside Latrell Sprewell and Sam Cassell.

Go back a few years before that and the Heat under Pat Riley’s direction has transitioned from one era to another fairly seamlessly, from a team built around Alonzo Mourning and Tim Hardaway once upon a time to a championship team anchored upon Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O’Neal and then yet again with consecutive title teams formed around, of course, Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh.

“I don’t know how many times the last 20 years they rebooted it,” Wolves coach Tom Thibodeau said before Friday’s game. “It’s a great organization. Their standard of excellence is really high. You can go back to when Alonzo and Tim left and the rebuilding there was very short and it’s always been that way. It never really changes. Their culture is established and it starts with their defense, their unselfishness, their intensity.

“They play together. They play smart. They play to their strengths.”

This time around, Riley as general manager and Erik Spoelstra as coach have cobbled roster put together seemingly with chewing gum and baling wire. The two men built their team by trading for and re-signing Goran Dragic, by finding undrafted Tyler Johnson in their Las Vegas summer-league team and by mining free agency and nurturing everyone from shot-swatting Hassan Whiteside to unloved Dion Waiters, James Johnson and Wayne Ellington.

They’ve also effectively used their Sioux Falls, S.D., D-League team to identify and develop players.

On Friday, the Heat played to win, doing so for the sixth time in their last seven games. They did so with case-in-point Tyler Johnson scoring 15 of his 23 points off the bench in the third quarter alone while Whiteside contributed 23 points himawld and 14 rebounds, too.

Undrafted out of Fresno State, Tyler Johnson signed with the Heat after playing for their Vegas team in July 2014. They waived him in camp that fall, then sent him to Sioux Falls, where the 6-4 combo guard developed into a prospect fascinating enough that Brooklyn made him a four-year, $50 million restricted-free agent sheet offer last summer that the Heat matched.

Miami lost Waiters for the night when he played fewer than 12 minutes in the first half before he turned his ankle on a drive to the basket, drew a foul and then couldn’t take his free throws. That disqualified him for the rest of the night.

– 34-35 after such a horrendous season start -- after they Wolves drew within five points midway through the fourth quarter, but Miami scored 16 of the next 18 points to win comfortably.

Miami built a 15-point halftime lead by finishing the second quarter on a 10-2 run. The Wolves pushed back with an 18-6 run of their own that started the second half and pulled them within as little as three points three times midway through the third quarter.

But the Heat answered back, retaking an 11-point lead twice before it ended the third quarter leading 90-81.

When the Wolves drew within five points twice midway through the fourth quarter, the Heat responded, with Dragic, Whiteside and Tyler Johnson all answering with scores that pushed the Heat lead to as many as 17 points with three minutes left.