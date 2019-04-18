The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference presidents announced Thursday they have made no decision on whether St. Thomas should remain a member of the league.
In a statement, MIAC spokesman B.J. Pickard said the league’s Presidents’ Council met Thursday for “a discussion on philosophy, competition and membership” and decided to take no immediate action.
“The presidents of all 13 MIAC institutions attended and agreed to continue discussions at future meetings,” the statement said. “No action was taken, and no further details will be provided at this time.’’
