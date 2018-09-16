St. Thomas rolled to a 62-0 victory over visiting Hamline on Saturday for its 28th consecutive MIAC regular-season victory.

The Tommies (2-0, 1-0), ranked No. 3 in the d3football.com Top 25, tied the MIAC record set by St. John's in 2004.

The Tommies defense limited the Pipers (0-3, 0-3) to two first downs and minus-15 yards in offense and also scored two touchdowns — on a 29-yard interception return by Sam Gerrety and a Nick Robinson fumble recovery in the end zone.

Will Tooney returned a blocked punt for a touchdown and had a 42-yard punt return for a TD to lead the Tommies special teams.

Josh Parks gained 100 yards and scored a TD to pace the Tommies offense.

St. John's 45, Gustavus 13: Jackson Erdmann threw for 220 yards and three TDs and Kenneth Udoibok rushed for two TDs for the Johnnies (2-0, 1-0 MIAC), ranked No. 9 in Division III, in a victory in St. Peter, Minn. The Johnnies outscored the Gusties 21-0 in the second half, highlighted by Ryan LaCasse's 92-yard return of a missed field goal for a TD.

Concordia (Moorhead) 54, Augsburg 7: Rylie Sheridan rushed for 134 yards and two touchdowns and Dane Ringquist rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns, leading the visiting Cobbers to victory.

Sheridan and Ringquist each ran for a touchdown as the Cobbers scored on their first two possessions to take a 14-0 lead just six minutes into the game. Ringquist's second TD — a 72-yard run early in the second quarter — extended the Cobbers' lead to 27-0. Concordia led 41-0 at halftime.

The Cobbers (2-1, 1-0) finished with 433 rushing yards, averaging 8.2 yards per rushing attempt.

Nick Heenie caught nine passes for 110 yards and a TD to pace Augsburg (2-1, 0-1). It's the 10th time in the past 13 games that Heenie has surpassed 100 receiving yards.

St. Olaf 33, Carleton 21: Ricardo Johnson III passed for three touchdowns and rushed for two, leading the Oles to a victory over their crosstown rival in the annual contest for the Goat Trophy.

Johnson passed for 191 yards and rushed for 116 yards for the Oles (3-0, 1-0), who have started a season with three consecutive victories for the first time since 2008. The Oles intercepted four passes and broke up five other passes.

The two Northfield programs met for the first time in 1918. This was the 99th time they had met in football.