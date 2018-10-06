CIRCLE PINES

SEPT. 18

Child found. Officers responded to a report of a 3-year-old boy found alone in the 500 block of Village Parkway. Officers were able to locate the boy's 42-year-old mother, who thought he was sleeping and didn't realize he had gotten out of the house while she walked across the street to meet her other children getting off the school bus.

FRIDLEY

SEPT. 14

Medical. Officers responded to a report of a woman who had passed out while outside of Applebee's, 5277 Central Av. NE. They found the 39-year-old woman to be extremely intoxicated, and she was taken to a hospital.

Animal complaint. A 75-year-old woman reported to police that a raccoon was in her dumpster behind an apartment complex in the 6600 block of Central Avenue NE. A community service officer was able to trap the raccoon, remove it from the dumpster and release it in a park.

SEPT. 18

Suspicious activity. Officers responded to a report of a suspicious man in the 500 block of 61st Avenue NE. They located a 75-year-old man handing out Bibles to children.

GRANT

SEPT. 1

Suspicious activity. A man throwing two pails of honey into a ditch was reported in the 10000 block of Lansing Avenue. The man sped off when he noticed that he was being watched.

JORDAN

SEPT. 17

Suspicious activity. An officer responded to a report of a loud beeping noise coming from a dumpster in the 200 block of Water Street. The officer found the noise was coming from several smoke detectors and removed their batteries.

LAKEVILLE

SEPT. 2-8

Theft. A 2001 Chevrolet Silverado was stolen from the 8000 block of 190th Street W. The keys had been left inside the vehicle.

MAPLE GROVE

SEPT. 2

Animal complaint. Someone called 911 to report a snapping turtle on the sidewalk at Arbor Lakes Parkway and Main Street. An officer used a shovel to take the turtle to a nearby pond.

MAPLEWOOD

SEPT. 3

Disorderly conduct. A resident in the 1300 block of Pearson Drive complained about a gathering of adults and children six houses away. The complainant said there were six vehicles at the address and that the kids were loud and kicking a ball against the vehicles, possibly disturbing a grieving neighbor. An officer noted several vehicles parked legally at the home and a group of people enjoying a barbecue without being excessively noisy. The officer checked with the grieving neighbor, who said she was fine.

MAY TOWNSHIP

SEPT. 3

Animal complaint. A man reported being chased by dogs while running in the 14000 block of Old Guslander Trail. The owner of the dogs told authorities she would be putting up a fence the following weekend and was advised of the consequences if her dogs bit someone.

medina

SEPT. 7

Animal complaint. A resident reported a woodchuck living under the deck at their home in the 800 block of Fox Path Court.

MINNETRISTA

SEPT. 6

Suspicious activity. Officers responded to a report of an intermittent noise in the 9400 block of Bandy Lane. They found that the noise was coming from a mouse trap at a nearby home.

ST. ANTHONY

SEPT. 10

Burglary. A 19-year-old woman reported a burglary at her apartment in the 2500 block of Silver Lane. She told officers that someone had entered her apartment, possibly through the open sliding glass door, and stole $500 cash.

NEWPORT

SEPT. 2

Theft. Police received a report that $6,500 worth of clothing and Nike Air Jordan shoes were stolen from unsecured vehicles parked overnight in the 2300 block of Silver Lake Lane.

SHOREWOOD

SEPT. 1

Missing person. A resident on Park Lane reported that her 60-year-old son had not returned home from the State Fair. As officers were arriving at the home, the son also arrived; he was late because the State Fair buses were running behind schedule.

Susan Hilliard • 612-673-7131

and John Wareham • 612-673-7759

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.