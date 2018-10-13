ANDOVER

SEPT. 26

Theft. A 1975 Ford Bronco was stolen from a garage in the 15400 block of Potawatomi Street NW. The keys had been left in the vehicle, which the suspect reached by breaking a garage window.

Theft. A 2003 Toyota Corolla was stolen from a driveway in the 4300 block of 147th Avenue NW. The keys had been left in the vehicle.

EDINA

SEPT. 14

Theft. A 30-year-old Faribault man was arrested for shoplifting after stealing sushi at Whole Foods, 7401 France Av. S.

FRIDLEY

SEPT. 23

Suspicious activity. An officer responded to a report of a woman screaming in the 1400 block of N. Danube Road. The officer found a 62-year-old woman on the deck who had locked herself out of the house. Someone arrived and unlocked the door.

SEPT. 24

Welfare check. Officers responded to a report from a neighbor concerned about the welfare of a young boy who appeared to be locked out of his home in the 6700 block of Main Street NE. They found that the boy's mother was home and unaware that he was outside.

HAM LAKE

SEPT. 14

Drunken driving. Officers responded to a report of a man driving a golf cart through the patio area at Majestic Oak Golf Course, 701 Bunker Lake Blvd. NE. They arrested a 35-year-old man for drunken driving.

JORDAN

SEPT. 18

Drugs. A 38-year-old man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop at East and 2nd streets. He admitted having a scale he used for marijuana, but officers determined that it contained trace amounts of methamphetamine.

LAKE ELMO

SEPT. 10

Suspicious activity. A deputy responded to a report of a woman driving in a suspicious way in the 8500 to 8700 blocks of 10th Street. She told the deputy she was trying to watch the Northern Lights. The deputy told her that overcast skies weren't ideal for viewing the Northern Lights, and she agreed to leave the area.

LAUDERDALE

SEPT. 9

Traffic. Police observed two vehicles that appeared to be racing in the area of Hwy. 280 and Como Avenue. They stopped both vehicles and cited the drivers for reckless driving.

MAPLEWOOD

SEPT. 10

Theft. Lawn ornaments valued at over $1,000 were taken overnight from a home in the 1700 block of Edgerton Street.

NEW BRIGHTON

SEPT. 11

Theft. A depth finder and trolling motor were stolen from a boat stored in the 500 block of Silver Lake Road.

NEWPORT

SEPT. 12

Suspicious activity. A man was reported showing off a rental property in the 1800 block of 3rd Avenue that he didn't have the keys to enter. The complainant told authorities that the man also had shown him a property in Maplewood, discussed the damage deposit and first month's rent, but didn't have keys to enter that residence either. The complainant called after speaking to a real estate agent who told him the Newport property had recently been sold but was not for rent.

PRIOR LAKE

SEPT. 20

Theft. Someone reported missing a hearing aid valued at $1,500 at Mystic Lake Casino, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd.

RICHFIELD

SEPT. 19

Drugs. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance at Richfield, a Villa Center, 7727 Portland Av. S. They cited a 34-year-old Minneapolis man for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia and banned him from the property.

SEPT. 22

Drugs. Officers responded to a report of two unwanted people at Richfield, a Villa Center, 7727 Portland Av. S. They arrested a 30-year-old St. Paul woman for possession of heroin.

SHAKOPEE

SEPT. 18

Underage consumption. A 14-year-old boy was cited for underage consumption of alcohol and underage possession of alcohol at Shakopee High School, 100 17th Av.

SEPT. 19

Disorderly conduct. Two 15-year-old boys were cited for disorderly conduct after being involved in a fight at Shakopee High School, 100 17th Av.

An arrest or citation means police suspect a crime has occurred; they are allegations and still must go before a judge. Items are selected from reports made to police departments and are not intended to provide a comprehensive picture of crime.