Ramsey County’s deputy manager of health and wellness resigned last week amid an internal investigation into allegations of “serious misconduct” pertaining to the county’s workplace conduct and sexual harassment policy.

Paul Allwood resigned the same day he was placed on paid administrative lead for an undetermined period while the county investigated. “There remains a lot that is not able to be shared at this time,” County Manager Ryan O’Connor told staffers.

Allwood was hired in 2018 to oversee social services, financial assistance programs and public health. He also has served as an assistant state health commissioner and director of occupational health and safety at the University of Minnesota. He was paid more than $180,000 a year, according to records, and holds a doctorate in public health from the U.

SHANNON PRATHER

WAYZATA

Farmers Market will open at new site

Wayzata Farmers Market organizers announced that this summer’s market will open at a new site on the Promenade, 850 Lake St. N., quashing earlier concerns that the market may not have a home this year.

The popular market, held Thursdays and now in its 25th year, was forced to move from its previous Lake Street site to make room for construction of the city’s new lakeside park.

This year’s site is near a previous location on the Promenade and will be along Lake Street, said Deb Hoen, the market’s volunteer manager.

Vendors are in high demand at farmers markets and likely would have found other places to sell if the Wayzata market didn’t open this year. The market has about 25 full-time vendors and 20 part-time vendors.

KATY READ

savage

City will stick with municipal liquor

The Savage City Council has decided to stay in the municipal liquor business, following a highly profitable year at the city’s two stores.

City staffers presented three options to the council Monday: Continue with the stores, close one of them or stop selling alcohol altogether.

The stores lost $106,000 in 2016 and $73,000 in 2017, but City Administrator Brad Larson said that was because of a new accounting rule in 2016 and the move of one store to a new location in 2017.

But revenue increased in 2018. Last year, city administrators reorganized staffing and began overseeing operations, resulting in combined operating income of $341,000.

ERIN ADLER

Coon Rapids

Grant program funds homes’ curb appeal

Winners will be announced Wednesday in a lottery for Coon Rapids’ second annual “Front Door” curb appeal program, which offers grants of $1,000 to $5,000 to increase the curb appeal of homes.

More than 300 homeowners applied for grants for improvements such as fencing, landscaping, chimney repair, front porches and doors, as well as sidewalk and driveway repairs. They must contribute at least $4,000 to be eligible for the minimum grant amount.

The city also is offering low-interest loans to finance the balance of the projects.

City spokeswoman Stephanie Ring said last year’s program was first-come, first-served and that funds were used up quickly. This year, 80 homeowners will be awarded a total of $215,000 in grants.

KIM HYATT