A Metropolitan Council committee will decide this afternoon whether to recommend a 25-cent fare increase for local and express bus, light rail, and Northstar commuter rail service.

The full council is expected to decide Wednesday on whether to approve the transit fare hike. If that happens, the increase would go into effect Oct. 1.

More than 6,000 people responded to a recent Met Council survey regarding an increase. Most opposed it.

The regional planning body sees a transit hike as a way of dealing with a looming $110 million deficit by fiscal 2020-2021, due to “inflationary pressures,” a growth in demand for Metro Mobility service for seniors and the disabled, and an expected reduction in revenue from the motor vehicle sales tax. An increase in fares will not solve the council’s budget woes, however.

Last year, Metro Transit provided more than 82 million rides on various modes of transit. With the recommended fare adjustments, the council expects a 4.7 percent decrease in ridership — that’s about 3.8 million rides in the first year following an increase. Those rides are expected to return over an 18- to 24-month period, however.

Metro Transit, which provides transit services for the Met Council, hasn’t increased fares since 2008. A staff recommendation also calls for a 50-cent increase for Metro Mobility services.

The council’s Transportation Committee meets 4 p.m. Monday at the Fred T. Heywood building, 560 6th Ave N., in Minneapolis.