1.No. 6 Ohio State (3-0, 1-0)

2.No. 18 Iowa (3-0, 1-0)

3.No. 13 Penn State (3-0)

4.No. 13 Wisconsin (2-0)

5.No. 11 Michigan (2-0)

6.Gophers (3-0)

7.Northwestern (1-1)

8.Michigan State (2-1)

9.Maryland (2-1)

10.Nebraska (2-1)

11.Illinois (2-1)

12.Indiana (2-1, 0-1)

13.Purdue (1-2)

14.Rutgers (1-1, 0-1)

Comment: Maybe that Maryland hype was a bit premature. The team that rolled to two blowout wins to start the season, averaging 335.5 rushing yards for fourth in the nation, managed just 161 rushing yards in a close loss to Temple in Week 3. The Terrapins also lost the No. 21 ranking they had just earned.

Week 3 MVP

J.K. DOBBINS, RB, OHIO STATE

The junior ran for 193 yards — 175 in the first half alone — on 22 carries, including a 56-yard haul. He scored a 26-yard touchdown in the Buckeyes’ 51-10 beating of Indiana in their Big Ten opener. He also added two catches for 14 yards, scoring on a 4-yard reception. He earned the conference’s Co-Offensive Player of the Week award, shared with Gophers senior receiver Tyler Johnson.