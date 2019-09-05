Megan Ryan’s Big Ten Rankings

1. Michigan (1-0)

2. Ohio State (1-0)

3. Penn State (1-0)

4. Iowa (1-0)

5. Wisconsin (1-0)

6. Michigan State (1-0)

7. Nebraska (1-0)

8. Northwestern (0-1)

9. Maryland (1-0)

10. Indiana (1-0)

11. Gophers (1-0)

12. Illinois (1-0)

13. Rutgers (1-0)

14. Purdue (0-1)

Comment: Penn State’s new quarterback was a revelation in Week 1. Sean Clifford completed 14 of 23 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns and rushed seven times for 57 yards before sitting most of the second half of the Nittany Lions’ 79-7 thrashing of Idaho.

Week 1 MVP

Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin

The running back has a shot at the Heisman Trophy, and he’s certainly going for it. In the Badgers’ 49-0 beating of South Florida, Taylor rushed 16 times for 135 yards and two touchdowns. He also joined the passing game, catching two touchdown passes for 48 yards.