Following a years long investigation, the spinal-devices division of Medtronic has agreed to pay $12 million to five states to resolve allegations that the company misled doctors and patients about the safety of a controversial biotech product called Infuse.

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum announced Wednesday that Medtronic Sofamor Danek USA, which has operational headquarters in Minnesota, has agreed to settle allegations that it broke Oregon law by secretly manipulating journal articles to make Infuse appear safer than it was and then using those upbeat reports to sell more of the product.

"It is unacceptable for a company to use company-sponsored literature with misleading data to try to show that its product is more effective than other therapies," Rosenblum said in the news release about the settlement. "By using these misleading claims, the company created a higher demand for Infuse in a range of surgeries — which led to greater and undeserved profits for the company."

The states sharing in the settlement are California, Illinois, Massachusetts, Oregon and Washington. More than 6,000 patient lawsuits and potential lawsuits are still pending against Medtronic relating to Infuse, as well as investors' lawsuits. One of the investor cases, Kokocinski v. Collins, was recently appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, which is expected to consider granting oral arguments in the case when the justices meet for conference in early January.

In the five-state investigation that was resolved Wednesday, Medtronic in court records expressly denies the allegations. The settlement is not intended to be used in any other court.

"Medtronic entered into an agreement with state Attorneys General ... to resolve their inquiries into our promotional practices related to Infuse Bone Graft in their states ... this agreement brings closure to this matter," a company spokeswoman said in an e-mail Wednesday. "Medtronic entered into this agreement solely for the purpose of settlement, and nothing related to it can be taken as an admission or concession of any violation of law, rule, regulation or of any liability or wrongdoing."

In the past, the medical device company has defended the scientific research that it sponsored to show the Food and Drug Administration that the product was safe and effective for the narrow uses for which it was approved in 2002. The company has also long denied allegations that it has promoted Infuse for uses not approved as safe by the FDA.

The Star Tribune reported last year that Medtronic failed to tell the FDA about patient injuries and malfunctions that it learned about through a 3,600-patient in-house study of unapproved uses of Infuse in 2007. Those data were eventually turned over to the FDA in 2014, but were reported in a format that hid the study results from the public until a key redaction in a public report was lifted, finally showing the long-lost study had documented more than 1,000 post-surgical problems. Medtronic executives acknowledged the data should have been handed over within 30 days of the company learning of it.

The Oregon settlement publicized on Wednesday focuses on the studies that were published, and Medtronic's practice at the time of secretly paying the study authors. The complaint says Medtronic brought those articles into Oregon, where they were used to promote Infuse in ways that allegedly violated the state's Unlawful Trade Practices Act.

A comprehensive re-examination of the early journal articles, published in the Spine Journal in 2011, concluded that many of the early Infuse articles made the product appear safer than the data actually showed. The Senate Finance Committee revealed the following year that Medtronic had paid at least $210 million to authors of Medtronic-sponsored study reports between 1996 and 2010 for royalties and consulting, without disclosing those payments.

Infuse is still used in thousands of spine surgeries per year to eliminate back pain by fusing painful spine bones together, though much of the use happens in ways not approved as safe by the FDA. The product has several FDA-approved uses in the spine and elsewhere in the body, and Medtronic launched new studies this year to potentially expand the approved uses.

The active ingredient in the product is a genetically engineered version of human bone morphogenetic protein, or BMP, a naturally occurring growth factor protein that causes bone formation. It was developed as a way to avoid harvesting bone-graft material from the hip during spinal-fusion surgery.

Although Infuse did eliminate the graft-harvest pain, doctors eventually came to understand that Infuse also introduced new risks without necessarily working more reliably than the existing, cheaper therapies.

"Medtronic knew or should have known that Infuse's [effectiveness] was, at best, merely equivalent to other existing therapies, and that Infuse may pose additional safety risks, including inflammatory reactions, adverse back and leg pain events, radiculitis, retrograde ejaculation, urinary retention, implant displacement, and cancer," the complaint against Medtronic filed in Oregon says.