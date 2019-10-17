After 13 years leading one of Minnesota’s largest foundations, Kate Wolford is stepping down from the McKnight Foundation.

The Minneapolis-based foundation, which gives out about $90 million a year, announced Thursday that Wolford will retire in November as its CEO.

“McKnight is losing a compassionate and accomplished leader who embodies wisdom, integrity, and grace,” the foundation said in a news release, adding that Wolford planned to retire but recent health concerns moved up her decision.

Some of Minnesota’s largest foundations and nonprofits — from the Blandin Foundation in Grand Rapids, Minn., to the Twin Cities-based Volunteers of America Minnesota and Wisconsin — are also on the search for new CEOs after top leaders have retired.

Wolford started at McKnight in 2006 after serving as president for 13 years at Lutheran World Relief in Baltimore.

Under Wolford, McKnight has changed its funding strategies over the years, most recently announcing it would double down on funding climate- and diversity-related initiatives. The foundation, which was started in 1953 by 3M executive William McKnight and his wife, Maude McKnight, has a $106 million annual budget and is ranked in the top three foundations in the state for its amount of giving and total assets.