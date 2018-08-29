To entice delinquent borrowers back to city libraries, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter wants to spend $215,000 to eliminate late fines for overdue books, movies and other materials.

Carter was poised to announce the proposal at his 2019 Library Budget Address later Wednesday morning. The city says more than 50,000 library patrons cannot check out materials because they owe too much in late fines. Their average debt: $33.

“Moving away from late fines will make our libraries more accessible and welcoming for all of our residents,” Carter said in a statement.

Also in a statement, Library Director Catherine Penkert said, “We want our community to associate libraries with friendly staff, welcoming service, and useful information - not with guilt and shame over late fines.”

If the City Council approves Carter’s plan in October, it will join Salt Lake City, Nashville, Eau Claire and other cities that have granted amnesty to debtor patrons.

