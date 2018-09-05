Mayo Clinic will expand its Florida campus with two building projects worth $144 million in an effort to increase its patient surgery, treatment and parking accommodations, officials said Wednesday.

Once completed, Mayo’s Jacksonville campus will have a new parking garage and a new five-story, 120,000-square-foot medical building that will connect to the campus’s Mayo and Cannaday buildings.

The medical building will be completed in 2021 and feature eight operating rooms plus space for cardiology, gastroenterology and hepatology departments. The parking garage will be completed in 2020 and will include a two story “connector” building with 25,000 square feet for retail and other uses.

Officials said the additions were needed to meet growing patient demand that surged in recent years at the 400-acre campus in Jacksonville. The Florida campus, one of four major campuses owned by the Rochester-based Mayo Clinic, has announced $500 million in construction projects during the past three years that added 520,000 square feet of building space.

Wednesday’s news about a $144 million project is the latest.

“As a destination medical center, these projects deepen Mayo Clinic’s commitment to providing our patients with unparalleled experience and our teams of experts with the latest tools to deliver serious and highly complex care,” said Dr. Gianrico Farrugia, CEO of the Mayo Clinic in Florida, in a statement.

Besides its main Rochester campus, Mayo has major campuses in Jacksonville, Fla., and in Phoenix and Scottsdale, Ariz.