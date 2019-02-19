Mayo Clinic’s financial performance held steady in 2018 despite higher expenses as its largest medical centers switched to a new electronic record system.

For 2018, the Rochester-based clinic posted $706 million in operating income on $12.6 billion in revenue, its results showed Tuesday.

Over the last several years, Mayo has been implementing a new electronic health record system as part of $1.5 billion technology upgrade. Last year, the change came to Mayo’s medical centers in Rochester, Arizona and Florida, Dennis Dahlen, chief financial officer at Mayo Clinic, said in an interview.

“It was a year of very strong performance, but at the same time a tremendous investment of time [and] discretionary effort on the part of staff to really create a pretty special result in terms of financial performance,” Dahlen said.

Mayo Clinic is Minnesota’s largest private employer. The nonprofit organization operates hospitals and clinics in five states and has a growing portfolio of businesses beyond clinics.

Hospitals implementing new health record systems sometimes experience a financial hit as they struggle to collect bills generated by the new computer systems. Mayo Clinic didn’t have that problem in 2018, Dahlen said, but it deliberately slowed scheduled health care services for several weeks as the system went live.

“That’s probably worth about $50 million in revenue,” Dahlen said. “In the overall scheme of things, it’s not that material, but there was a footprint on revenue from implementation.”

With the overall financial performance, Mayo says it was able to contribute $339 million to its employee pension plan and allocate more than $724 million for capital projects.