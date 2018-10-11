As technology has evolved in life and sports, altering so many things about our day-to-day existence, a movement has emerged among baseball enthusiasts to use Pitch f/x tracking data to call balls and strikes.

The movement has had fits and starts, but it probably gained some traction Tuesday when the Yankees were eliminated by the Red Sox in the ALDS Game 4.

After the game, Yankees starter CC Sabathia did not hold back his thoughts about home plate umpire Angel Hernandez (who also had a rough series on the bases).

“He’s absolutely terrible,” said Sabathia, who was lifted after just three innings. “He was terrible behind the plate today. He was terrible at first base. It’s amazing how he’s getting jobs umpiring in these playoff games.”

These things get magnified in the postseason, but they only underscore just how hard it is to call balls and strikes.

