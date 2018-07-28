Among the odder things to occur at the WNBA All-Star Game at Target Center Saturday:
--Lynx center Sylvia Fowles, playing for Team Elena Delle Donne, actually trying to win an opening tip. If you follow the Lynx, you know how odd this is. She won it, too. But the teams had forgotten which basket to shoot at, so it ended up in a turnover.
--At different points in the afternoon, the likes of Liz Cambage (6-8) and Brittney Griner (6-9) playing point guard.
--More drama being created in the halftime three-point shooting contest – won in overtime by Allie Quigley -- than in the actual game.
--Tina Charles doing the hand signals for the song “YMCA’’ during a late time out.
--Candace Parker and Diana Taurasi being cheered in Target Center.
With a large, loud crowd (15,922, a 5 percent increase over last year), a lot of smiles and an incredible 91 three-pointers taken, the WNBA event went off without a hitch Saturday, with Team Candace Parker beating Team Delle Donne 119-112.
And here was one of the best things to occur at the game: Lynx forward Maya Moore -- who led Team Parker with 18 points, to go with eight rebounds and six assists – hoisting the game’s MVP trophy for the third straight season.
“I’m so proud to be on the Minnesota Lynx right now, at this moment,’’ Moore said on the court after getting the trophy. “ This team, and you guys, as fan, have done some amazing things. I really appreciate how you people celebrated these awesome women behind me.’’
Moore and Allie Quigley each scored 18 points for Team Parker, with Skylar Diggins-Smith scoring 17. Kristi Toliver led all scorers with 23 for Team Delle Donne.
As with most All-Star Games, defense was optional and personal fouls were few.
Fact is, the final score and who won really didn’t matter. This was a league party, and everybody seemed to have a good time.
It was fun to see Cambage styling after a made three-pointer. Or Lynx forward Rebekkah Brunson finding herself cross0matched on Lynx teammate Seimone Augustus, then stepped back to allow Augustus to hit her shot.
Team Parker took control as the game progressed, up double figures for much of the fourth quarter.
But then, with Toliver draining threes – she was 7-for-11 -- Team Delle Donne came within two points with about 3 minutes left, and then within three on Toliver’s three-pointer with 1:07 left.
But Liz Cambage scored out of the time out, then rebounded Toliver’s miss at the other end. With the clock ticking down, the teams parted, allowing Cambage to dribble down the lane and dunk as time ran out.
