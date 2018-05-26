– Maya Moore scored 20 points, including a go-ahead, three-pointer with 19.5 seconds left, and the Lynx beat New York 78-72 on Friday night to spoil the Liberty's first game in their new home — the Westchester County Center.

The Lynx star forward sat out most of the fourth quarter as her team rallied from a six-point deficit. She left with five minutes left in the period before re-entering with 56 to play.

Sylvia Fowles hit two free throws to give the Lynx a 71-70 advantage before Tina Charles answered with a basket to put the Liberty up 72-71 with 23.5 seconds left.

After a timeout, Moore caught the ball at halfcourt, dribbled to the top of the key and swished her third three-pointer in six attempts.

Kia Nurse tried to respond for New York (0-2), but she missed a jumper and the Lynx (2-1) hit four free throws in the final 13 seconds to seal the win.

Lynx 78, new york 72 Sunday: 2 p.m. at Washington

Seimone Augustus, who was averaging 8.5 points, scored 21 points to lead the Lynx, while Moore had 20 and Fowles 15 points plus 11 rebounds.

Rebekkah Brunson, needing 10 points to reach 4,000 for her career, had only four points on 1-for-5 shooting, but she had nine rebounds.

Charles finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds for New York, which will play all but two games at the arena, which houses the Knicks' G-League team. The County Center is configured to seat 2,319 fans for Liberty games the opener there was a sellout.

Among the crowd was Liberty owner James Dolan, who put the team up for sale over the winter but didn't find a suitable buyer.

The game also marked the home debut of coach Katie Smith, the former Lynx star, who took over as the head coach this season after spending a few years as an assistant.

The Lynx scored the first five points of the game and led 21-19 at the end of the first quarter on Moore's three-pointer with 10 seconds left. She had 10 points total in the quarter.

Minnesota built its lead to six points at 25-19 on Danielle Robinson's jumper 50 seconds into the second quarter. Amanda Zahui B, the former Gopher, put the Liberty ahead 30-29 on a layup midway through the quarter. But the Lynx retook the lead on a Moore jumper at 33-32 and were ahead 41-36 at halftime despite making only one of 11 three-point shots.

Of course, the Liberty was not much better on threes, 2-for-15.

Moore, who came into the game averaging 11.5 points, had 12 points already at the half, Augustus 10.

Also effective off the bench was Robinson, an offseason signee, with eight points and three steals. Charles had 12 points and nine rebounds for New York.

A strong third quarter by New York, led by Nurse, gave the Liberty a four-point lead, at 59-55, heading into the final period.

The Lynx shot 39.1 percent from the field, the Liberty 37.5. Minnesota outrebounded the home team 44-34, and also had a 20-13 advantage in free throws made.