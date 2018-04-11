Gallery: Minnesota Twins first baseman Joe Mauer (7) celebrated with Minnesota Twins first base coach Jeff Smith (37) after he connected with the ball for a base hit in the first inning.

The frustration had been building. It was unleashed in one amazing inning on Wednesday — then for a timely encore in the ninth inning.

Max Kepler smacked a 3-2 slider from Brad Peacock into the right-field seats in the bottom of the ninth, near the spot where he hit another homer five innings earlier, and the Twins claimed a 9-8 victory over the Astros, winning a series with Houston for the first time since 2015.

Eddie Rosario, Logan Morrison and Kepler, who had stranded a combined total of 29 runners on second or third base by going 2-for-21 in those situations, all came through with big, run-scoring hits in the Twins’ eight-run fourth inning, enough for Minnesota to build an 8-1 lead. But the Astros kept chipping away, finally tying the game in the ninth inning when Fernando Rodney blew his first save of the season.

Rodney (1-1) loaded the bases in the ninth inning with two singles and a walk. The Twins’ new closer then induced George Springer to hit what might have been a difficult double-play ball, and Morrison threw to Brian Dozier at second for the second out. But Dozier’s relay sailed past Rodney covering first, an error that allowed J.D. Davis to come home with the tying run.

That merely set up Kepler’s heroics.

In the Twins’ fourth, Rosario, 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position, smacked a bases-loaded triple to the wall in right-center, bringing home three runs. Morrison, 0-for-6 in clutch situations (and just 2-for-27 overall) followed with a ringing single, scoring Rosario. And two batters later, Kepler, 1-for-6 with runners on second or third, blasted a home run into the chair seats just inside the right-field foul pole, capping the Twins’ biggest inning of the season.

In most cases, an eight-run inning might make for a relaxed, cruise-control afternoon, especially with a pitcher who has not lost since early August on the mound. But not so when the defending World Series champions are on the other side.

The Astros, who immediately responded to the Twins’ outburst with a four-run inning of their own, put runners on base in all nine innings and constantly forced Kyle Gibson and four relievers who followed him to work out of trouble. While Houston’s bullpen retired 14 consecutive Twins until Peacock’s mistake to Kepler, Minnesota’s victory never appeared imminent.

Gibson, who allowed only one earned run in his first two starts of the season, was a mess in this one, walking four batters and allowing seven hits while recording only 13 outs. Yet the Twins won, extending a remarkable streak: Minnesota has won each of Gibson’s last 11 starts, the Twins’ longest such streak in more than a decade.