A masseur at a high-end Minneapolis men’s spa sexually assaulted two clients and told police he had inappropriately touched at least 50 men, according to criminal charges.

Benjamin A. Lamb, 65, of St. Paul, was charged Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct for two incidents.

“The defendant stated that he receives a ‘perception’ from a client and proceeds to touch them in their private areas because he thought they would enjoy it,” the charges said. “The defendant admitted that some men probably did not want to be fondled.”

A search warrant affidavit filed in the case said Lamb assaulted the two men in 2016 and 2019 while he was working at Men’s Spa Salon in the 900 block of Washington Ave. S. downtown. The charges did not say where the other alleged 50 incidents may have occurred.

Attorney Marshall Tanick, who is representing the spa, said Lamb worked there for about six years and was fired on Jan. 2.

“The spa was not aware of this situation until they were contacted by police within the last few weeks, and the spa looked into the matter and undertook its own investigation and took prompt action to terminate Mr. Lamb’s employment,” Tanick said. “The spa certainly does not condone or tolerate this kind of behavior.”

Citing the active court case, Minneapolis police declined to comment on the case and whether there is an ongoing investigation into Lamb and other possible victims.

Lamb did not have an attorney listed for his case and could not be reached for comment.

According to the criminal complaint: A man told police on Nov. 2, 2019 that he was assaulted by Lamb while receiving a massage at a spa.

The victim said Lamb touched his genitals, which made him freeze up and rendered him unable to react verbally or physically.

The victim drove home and called police.

While police investigated the claim, they learned that another victim had previously filed a complaint with Minneapolis police about the same masseur.

The second victim told police Lamb touched his genitals during a massage on May 10, 2016. He was “shocked and froze,” the charges said of the victim.

In that case, the man went home and contacted police. Minneapolis police visited the spa and interviewed Lamb, who denied wrongdoing, said the search warrant affidavit.

Court documents did not specify why charges were not filed against Lamb at the time.

A third man wrote a review on Yelp, an online business directory, in December 2016 describing his experience at the spa as “creepy” to warn others to avoid the business, according to the affidavit.

Lamb has not been charged in connection with the third man.

Lamb was charged via summons, which will allow him to turn himself into authorities for booking at a future date, and is not in custody.

Lamb’s record includes minor traffic violations and a 2003 conviction for misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

Anyone who suspects they have may been victimized by Lamb can contact the Minneapolis police sex crimes unit at 612-673-2941.

