– Minnesota United enhanced its chances for a playoff spot by frustrating Major League Soccer’s best team Sunday night.

Mason Toye scored twice within five minutes early in the first half, and the Loons gave the Los Angeles Football Club its first home loss of the year, 2-0, in front of 22,143 at the Banc of California Stadium.

The victory put United (13-9-6) into third place in Major League Soccer’s Western Conference, one point behind the Seattle Sounders and one ahead of the San Jose Earthquakes. Six points separate the seven teams place second through eighth in the conference.

LAFC (19-4-5), the league’s point leader, lost for the first time in 14 home matches this season.

Missing from action was LAFC’s Carlos Vega, the most potent offensive force in MLS. Vega, who leads MLS with 27 goals and ranks third with 15 assists, missed his second game of the season because of an injured right hamstring.

Meanwhile, United missed Osvaldo Alonzo, who remained at home with an injured right thigh. Darwin Quintero, however, rejoined the starting lineup.

Loons 2, LAFC 0 Saturday: vs. C.F. Pachuca (exhib.), 7 p.m. (No TV)

Even without Alonzo’s defensive skills, the Loons packed their half of the field from the opening minute and absorbed LAFC’s constant, penetrating offensive pressure, which enabled the club to score a league-leading 74 goals.

But Toye scored the game’s first goal in the 25th minute. The midfielder began his own scoring sequence by passing from the left flank to Jan Gregus in the middle of the field. Gregus then freed Toye for a solo run with a pass that beat the hosts’ defense.

After receiving the pass, Toye dribbled to the right side of the penalty area and converted a 13-yard diagonal shot that settled inside the left post from an extreme angle.

Moments earlier, goalkeeper Vito Mannone kept LAFC from taking the lead. Mannone used his right hand as he dove to deflect Eduard Atuesta’s 14-yard shot.

That save was Mannone’s second critical stop in 11 minutes. In the 14th minute, the Italian veteran of English soccer made another diving deflection, this time against Rodriguez’s 11-yard shot.

Toye expanded the lead to 2-0 in the 30th minute. Quintero intercepted Eddie Segura’s attempted clearance and quickly passed to Toye, who launched a 23-yard line drive past leaping goalkeeper Pablo Sisniega for his fifth goal this season.

Mannone preserved the shutout in the 59th minute with a leaping, two-handed parry of Lee Nguyen’s 19-yard free kick, and a leaning deflection of Adrien Perez’s 22-yard diagonal shot away from the far post in the 77th minute. Mannone finished with eight saves for his 10th shutout.