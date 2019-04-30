Marvin Windows and Doors is getting a makeover.

The changes, announced Tuesday, include a new rose logo, and the rebranding of two large product lines into one simple name: Marvin.

Gone will be the Integrity Windows and Doors and Marvin Windows and Doors brands.

The rebranding is part of a bigger reorganization for the 107-year-old Marvin headquartered in Warroad that also includes changes in its product portfolio and the launching of new “collections” around consumer preferences.

“A single brand expands on this possibility and allows us to use our expertise to make a positive impact on our customers lives for years to come,” said CEO Paul Marvin. “The look and feel of the brand and collections may be changing but the core of who we are … remains the same.”

The Signature Collection will offer “aspirational products” with fresh designs and category-leading innovation.

The Elevate Collection will include the previous Integrity Wood Ultrex branded products and focus on beautiful designs, strength and price.

The third collection, called Essential, will create streamlined, maintenance free windows and doors that boast clean lines.

“The average person spends 90% of their time indoors, making it more important than ever to consider the role windows and doors play in people’s lives, their connection to the outdoors and their well-being,” said Marvin in a statement.

As a result, the Marvin Design Lab, which is taking a customer-focused approach to designing products.

The company’s longtime logo of a yellow rose has also been “refreshed” and replaced by an updated modern image to reflect “Marvin’s progressive, design forward future and the company’s heritage of optimism and hospitality.”

The yellow rose emblem was first used by the company in 1968.

The rebranding and logo update are the latest changes employed since August 2017 when Paul Marvin was named chief executive.

At the time, Paul Marvin succeeded his uncle John W. “Jake” Marvin and became the first of the fourth generation of family members to take the company reins.

The Minnesota company has more than 5,500 employees, 12 U.S. and Canadian facilities and revenue of between $600 million and $1 billion.