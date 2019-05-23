ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Twins will try to complete a three-game sweep of the Angels today (3:07 p.m., FSN) after Wednesday's game was a washout, only the third rain-postponed game at Angel Stadium since 1995.

Martin Perez (6-1, 2.89 ERA) will pitch for the Twins and righthander Matt Harvey (2-3, 6.35) is the Angels starter. Perez (pictured) is third in the American League in victories and 10th in ERA.

Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco leads the AL with a .339 batting average; Angels center fielder Mike Trout leads the league in on-base percentage (.457) and both players are in the top five in OPS.

Here are the lineups, with Luis Arraez moving to DH in what could be his final game for the Twins for a while ...