Sticker shock: Netflix plunged 11% to $322.27 Thursday after saying its subscriber additions for the April-June period were far below its forecasts. The shortfall came after Netflix raised its prices. Shares closed Friday at $315.10.

Shocking forecast: Arrow Electronics fell 3.4% to $66.52 Tuesday after the company slashed its profit forecast for the second quarter because of weak demand. The electronic components company said global demand slumped and it will close its personal computer business while cutting overall costs. Shares closed the week at $67.67.

Burger boost: Blue Apron jumped 20.3% to $ 9.22 Tuesday after the meal-kit company said it will start offering recipes with Beyond Meat’s plant-based food. The company will start offering the options in August. Shares closed Friday at $8.29.

Sour dough: Domino’s Pizza fell 6.8% to $251.44 Tuesday after the pizza chain fell far short of Wall Street forecasts for a key sales measure during the second quarter. The company reported a 3% increase in sales at established locations while analysts had forecast a 4.6% increase. Shares closed Friday at $257.93.

Trader Dennis Maguire worked at the New York Stock Exchange after Netflix reported a slump in new subscribers.

Take it or leave it: Circor plunged 13% to $36.79 Monday after industrial products rival Crane threatened to end its hostile takeover bid if the company fails to engage in discussions this week. Shares closed Friday at $38.74.

Slow and steady: Galapagos surged 17.3% to $170.89 Monday after Gilead Sciences invested $5 billion in the biotechnology company. The company is still in its development stage and has no product on the market. Shares closed the week at $183.40.

