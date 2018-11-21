MARK CRAIG’S POWER RANKINGS
Biggest jump: Colts, 22 to 9
Biggest fall: Chargers, 5 to 15; Redskins 12 to 22
1. Saints, 9-1 (Last week: 1)
They’ve outscored their past four opponents 174-76.
2. Rams, 10-1 (3)
Wow.
3. Chiefs, 9-2 (2)
Ditto.
4. Steelers, 7-2-1 (4)
Good teams somehow win bad games while playing ugly.
5. Patriots, 7-3 (7)
Titans loss should be buried after Pats bury the Jets.
6. Texans, 7-3 (10)
Hard to believe this team lost to the Giants in Week 3.
7. Bears, 7-3 (8)
This team will only get better as Mitch gets smarter.
8. Seahawks, 5-5 (17)
Hey, somebody in this mediocre pileup has to rank 8th.
9. Colts, 5-5 (22)
Colts beat Titans 38-10 after Titans beat Pats 34-10.
10. Cowboys, 5-5 (15)
Back-to-back wins have Dallas chasing down Redskins.
11. Vikings, 5-4-1 (9)
Next three weeks: Packers, at Patriots & at Seahawks. Oh my.
12. Ravens, 5-5 (18)
Lamar Jackson’s spark halts three-game losing streak.
13. Titans, 5-5 (6)
The most befuddling team in a league filled with them.
14. Broncos, 4-6 (21)
Walk-off FG ends Chargers’ six-game win streak.
15. Chargers, 7-3 (5)
Charges of being overrated gain validity vs. Denver.
16. Dolphins, 5-5 (14)
Can bye week help avoid being Mr. Luck’s next victim?
17. Lions, 4-6 (25)
They beat Patriots, Panthers, but lose to Jets, 49ers.
18. Panthers, 6-4 (11)
How does Cam miss that 2-point conversion pass?
19. Eagles, 4-6 (19)
Change the fight song to “Try, Eagles, Try.”
20. Packers, 4-5-1 (13)
Have the Packers finally gotten too heavy for Rodgers?
21. Browns, 3-6-1 (20)
Can Browns bounce Bengals and hand Hue yet another L?
22. Redskins, 6-4 (12)
NFC East even wider open after Smith’s gruesome injury.
23. Bengals, 5-5 (16)
Dead Team Walking is 1-4 since a 4-1 start.
24. Falcons, 4-6 (23)
Try to hold Drew under 60 points Thursday night.
25. Giants, 3-7 (27)
Pat Shurmur’s, um, playoff run begins?!
26. Bills, 3-7 (26)
Sorry, Buffalo, but you’re not in the NFC East.
27. Jaguars, 3-7 (29)
No lead safe when your quarterback can’t quarterback.
28. 49ers, 2-8 (28)
They return from bye for must-miss TV at Tampa.
29. Buccaneers, 3-7 (24)
A Fantasy Leaguer’s dream: Awful but No. 1 in passing.
30. Raiders, 2-8 (32)
Even a win loses Oakland’s grip on No. 1 draft pick.
31. Jets, 3-7 (31)
Next up: A Pats team coming off a bye, 24-point loss.
32. Cardinals, 2-8 (30)
Can Cards stay bad enough to hold off Oakland for top pick?
