MARK CRAIG’S POWER RANKINGS

Biggest jump: Colts, 22 to 9

Biggest fall: Chargers, 5 to 15; Redskins 12 to 22

1. Saints, 9-1 (Last week: 1)

They’ve outscored their past four opponents 174-76.

2. Rams, 10-1 (3)

Wow.

3. Chiefs, 9-2 (2)

Ditto.

4. Steelers, 7-2-1 (4)

Good teams somehow win bad games while playing ugly.

5. Patriots, 7-3 (7)

Titans loss should be buried after Pats bury the Jets.

6. Texans, 7-3 (10)

Hard to believe this team lost to the Giants in Week 3.

7. Bears, 7-3 (8)

This team will only get better as Mitch gets smarter.

8. Seahawks, 5-5 (17)

Hey, somebody in this mediocre pileup has to rank 8th.

9. Colts, 5-5 (22)

Colts beat Titans 38-10 after Titans beat Pats 34-10.

10. Cowboys, 5-5 (15)

Back-to-back wins have Dallas chasing down Redskins.

11. Vikings, 5-4-1 (9)

Next three weeks: Packers, at Patriots & at Seahawks. Oh my.

12. Ravens, 5-5 (18)

Lamar Jackson’s spark halts three-game losing streak.

13. Titans, 5-5 (6)

The most befuddling team in a league filled with them.

14. Broncos, 4-6 (21)

Walk-off FG ends Chargers’ six-game win streak.

15. Chargers, 7-3 (5)

Charges of being overrated gain validity vs. Denver.

16. Dolphins, 5-5 (14)

Can bye week help avoid being Mr. Luck’s next victim?

17. Lions, 4-6 (25)

They beat Patriots, Panthers, but lose to Jets, 49ers.

18. Panthers, 6-4 (11)

How does Cam miss that 2-point conversion pass?

19. Eagles, 4-6 (19)

Change the fight song to “Try, Eagles, Try.”

20. Packers, 4-5-1 (13)

Have the Packers finally gotten too heavy for Rodgers?

21. Browns, 3-6-1 (20)

Can Browns bounce Bengals and hand Hue yet another L?

22. Redskins, 6-4 (12)

NFC East even wider open after Smith’s gruesome injury.

23. Bengals, 5-5 (16)

Dead Team Walking is 1-4 since a 4-1 start.

24. Falcons, 4-6 (23)

Try to hold Drew under 60 points Thursday night.

25. Giants, 3-7 (27)

Pat Shurmur’s, um, playoff run begins?!

26. Bills, 3-7 (26)

Sorry, Buffalo, but you’re not in the NFC East.

27. Jaguars, 3-7 (29)

No lead safe when your quarterback can’t quarterback.

28. 49ers, 2-8 (28)

They return from bye for must-miss TV at Tampa.

29. Buccaneers, 3-7 (24)

A Fantasy Leaguer’s dream: Awful but No. 1 in passing.

30. Raiders, 2-8 (32)

Even a win loses Oakland’s grip on No. 1 draft pick.

31. Jets, 3-7 (31)

Next up: A Pats team coming off a bye, 24-point loss.

32. Cardinals, 2-8 (30)

Can Cards stay bad enough to hold off Oakland for top pick?