Welcome to our Mock 1. Over And Done. Sorry, Kyler, but we’re not buying that Josh Rosen is one-and-done in the desert. So hang out in the green room until South Beach comes calling at 13.
Defense dominates the top half of this mock. The first six picks are defenders while five of the first eight are edge rushers. There are more tight ends (three) than quarterbacks (two), which is a serious red flag that this mock is in deep you know what. There are fewer than half as many offensive linemen (five) as defensive linemen (11). But, believe it or not, the Vikings will bring joy to all the world by stuffing a sock in all our mouths and finally selecting an offensive lineman in the first round for the first time since 2012.
The Raiders have three picks to start proving they aren’t as dumb as Bears fans think they are. The Packers, Giants and Seahawks have two apiece. And the Browns will have a hard time “winning” another springtime championship as they join the Cowboys, Bears, Saints and Chiefs as teams without a first-round pick.
1. Cardinals
Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama
He’s the best player available, fills a huge need, doesn’t waste the Josh Rosen pick and won’t run off with baseball in a year or two.
2. 49ers
Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State
The 49ers keep swinging on and yet still needing edge rushers. This year, they get the best one in the draft.
3. Jets
Josh Allen, OLB, Kentucky
New defensive coordinator Gregg Williams gets someone that will make him happier about staying with the 3-4 scheme.
4. Raiders
Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State
Sounds cold, but not buying that an elite, 260-pound edge rusher with 4.41 speed tumbles down the board because of a heart condition.
5. Buccaneers
Ed Oliver, DT, Houston
Bye-bye $13 million Gerald McCoy. There’s a younger and cheaper game-wrecking three-technique in town.
6. Giants
Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan
The Giants take the first big gamble on a Jersey kid with top-five talent with not-top-five production. Bust potential: High.
7. Jaguars
T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa
Jacksonville probably should draft offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor but will be too tempted to give Nick Foles the top tight end.
8. Lions
Brian Burns, DE, Florida State
Detroit won’t be able to resist adding another pass rusher to Trey Flowers.
9. Bills
D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi
The offensive linemen drop another spot as Buffalo becomes mesmerized by the 6-4, 228-pound receiver with the 4.33 speed and suped-up Tarzan body.
10. Broncos
Jonah Williams, T-G, Alabama
It’s time to stop whiffing on quarterbacks of the future and start protecting Joe Flacco with an elite guard.
11. Bengals
Devin White, LB, LSU
Need meets best available player. Unless the new regime prefers Kyler Murray over Andy Dalton.
12. Packers
Jawaan Taylor, T, Florida
Tight end and receiver are possibilities, but the Packers settle for giving Aaron Rodgers the best offensive tackle.
13. Dolphins
Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma
Murray finally lands when Miami weighs the value and the reality of Ryan Fitzpatrick in yet another bridge-to-the-future role.
14. Falcons
Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson
Atlanta adds another piece to a defensive line that will turn a lot of heads.
15. Redskins
Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State
A no-brainer with Alex Smith’s future in doubt and Case Keenum battling Colt McCoy in the present.
16. Panthers
Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson
Carolina needs an edge rusher to take some of the sting out of Julius Peppers’ retirement.
17. Giants (From Browns)
Greedy Williams, CB, LSU
The Giants turn the Odell Beckham Jr. pick into the best cover corner in the draft.
18. Vikings
Cody Ford, T-G, Oklahoma
Massive man with the feet, athleticism and power to slide inside to left guard and execute the outside zone scheme the Vikings want to run.
19. Titans
Noah Fant, TE, Iowa
Delanie Walker is coming off a leg injury, not to mention he will be 35 come Week 1.
20. Steelers
Byron Murphy, CB, Washington
Receiver obviously is a big need. Anyone think they will fill it with Oklahoma’s Marquise Brown – Antonio’s cousin?
21. Seahawks
N’Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State
With the top edge rushers gone, Seattle adds a big-bodied receiver to another area of need.
22. Ravens
Devin Bush, LB, Michigan
They need a receiver badly but can’t pass up another need for a defense that was decimated this offseason.
23. Texans
Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State
Getting the best pure left tackle a year after Deshaun Watson was sacked 62 times is a dream scenario for Houston. But will Dillard drop this far?
24. Raiders (From Bears)
Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama
The best back in the draft is a modern-day multi-dimensional player who can catch and block.
25. Eagles
DeAndre Baker, CB, Georgia
A do-it-all corner who could prove to be tremendous value this low.
26. Colts
Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma
It will take more than (over)paying Devin Funchess to fortify Indy’s receiving corps.
27. Raiders (From Cowboys)
Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame
It seems only fitting that rookie GM Mike Mayock comes away with a productive, high-motor guy from South Bend.
28. Chargers
Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson
Brandon Mebane is still pretty good, but he’s not getting any younger.
29. Seahawks (From Chiefs)
Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech
A guy with 17½ sacks last year replaces Seattle’s former top pass rusher Frank Clark, who was traded Tuesday for this pick.
30. Packers (From Saints)
Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi St.
Green Bay fills another big need with the best safety in the draft.
31. Rams
Garrett Bradbury, C, N.C. State
The Rams can’t ignore the interior of the offensive line after parting with center John Sullivan and losing left guard Rodger Saffold to free agency.
32. Patriots
Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama
Before the Patriots replace their 41-year-old quarterback, they need to replace their 29-year-old retired Gronk.
First round | 7 p.m. Thursday (ESPN, NFL Network)