Welcome to our Mock 1. Over And Done. Sorry, Kyler, but we’re not buying that Josh Rosen is one-and-done in the desert. So hang out in the green room until South Beach comes calling at 13.

Defense dominates the top half of this mock. The first six picks are defenders while five of the first eight are edge rushers. There are more tight ends (three) than quarterbacks (two), which is a serious red flag that this mock is in deep you know what. There are fewer than half as many offensive linemen (five) as defensive linemen (11). But, believe it or not, the Vikings will bring joy to all the world by stuffing a sock in all our mouths and finally selecting an offensive lineman in the first round for the first time since 2012.

The Raiders have three picks to start proving they aren’t as dumb as Bears fans think they are. The Packers, Giants and Seahawks have two apiece. And the Browns will have a hard time “winning” another springtime championship as they join the Cowboys, Bears, Saints and Chiefs as teams without a first-round pick.

1. Cardinals

Quinnen Williams, DT, Alabama

He’s the best player available, fills a huge need, doesn’t waste the Josh Rosen pick and won’t run off with baseball in a year or two.

2. 49ers

Nick Bosa, DE, Ohio State

The 49ers keep swinging on and yet still needing edge rushers. This year, they get the best one in the draft.

3. Jets

Josh Allen, OLB, Kentucky

New defensive coordinator Gregg Williams gets someone that will make him happier about staying with the 3-4 scheme.

4. Raiders

Montez Sweat, DE, Mississippi State

Sounds cold, but not buying that an elite, 260-pound edge rusher with 4.41 speed tumbles down the board because of a heart condition.

5. Buccaneers

Ed Oliver, DT, Houston

Bye-bye $13 million Gerald McCoy. There’s a younger and cheaper game-wrecking three-technique in town.

6. Giants

Rashan Gary, DE, Michigan

The Giants take the first big gamble on a Jersey kid with top-five talent with not-top-five production. Bust potential: High.

7. Jaguars

T.J. Hockenson, TE, Iowa

Jacksonville probably should draft offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor but will be too tempted to give Nick Foles the top tight end.

8. Lions

Brian Burns, DE, Florida State

Detroit won’t be able to resist adding another pass rusher to Trey Flowers.

9. Bills

D.K. Metcalf, WR, Mississippi

The offensive linemen drop another spot as Buffalo becomes mesmerized by the 6-4, 228-pound receiver with the 4.33 speed and suped-up Tarzan body.

10. Broncos

Jonah Williams, T-G, Alabama

It’s time to stop whiffing on quarterbacks of the future and start protecting Joe Flacco with an elite guard.

11. Bengals

Devin White, LB, LSU

Need meets best available player. Unless the new regime prefers Kyler Murray over Andy Dalton.

12. Packers

Jawaan Taylor, T, Florida

Tight end and receiver are possibilities, but the Packers settle for giving Aaron Rodgers the best offensive tackle.

13. Dolphins

Kyler Murray, QB, Oklahoma

Murray finally lands when Miami weighs the value and the reality of Ryan Fitzpatrick in yet another bridge-to-the-future role.

14. Falcons

Christian Wilkins, DT, Clemson

Atlanta adds another piece to a defensive line that will turn a lot of heads.

15. Redskins

Dwayne Haskins, QB, Ohio State

A no-brainer with Alex Smith’s future in doubt and Case Keenum battling Colt McCoy in the present.

16. Panthers

Clelin Ferrell, DE, Clemson

Carolina needs an edge rusher to take some of the sting out of Julius Peppers’ retirement.

17. Giants (From Browns)

Greedy Williams, CB, LSU

The Giants turn the Odell Beckham Jr. pick into the best cover corner in the draft.

18. Vikings

Cody Ford, T-G, Oklahoma

Massive man with the feet, athleticism and power to slide inside to left guard and execute the outside zone scheme the Vikings want to run.

19. Titans

Noah Fant, TE, Iowa

Delanie Walker is coming off a leg injury, not to mention he will be 35 come Week 1.

20. Steelers

Byron Murphy, CB, Washington

– Antonio’s cousin?

21. Seahawks

N’Keal Harry, WR, Arizona State

With the top edge rushers gone, Seattle adds a big-bodied receiver to another area of need.

22. Ravens

Devin Bush, LB, Michigan

They need a receiver badly but can’t pass up another need for a defense that was decimated this offseason.

23. Texans

Andre Dillard, OT, Washington State

Getting the best pure left tackle a year after Deshaun Watson was sacked 62 times is a dream scenario for Houston. But will Dillard drop this far?

24. Raiders (From Bears)

Josh Jacobs, RB, Alabama

The best back in the draft is a modern-day multi-dimensional player who can catch and block.

25. Eagles

DeAndre Baker, CB, Georgia

A do-it-all corner who could prove to be tremendous value this low.

26. Colts

Marquise Brown, WR, Oklahoma

It will take more than (over)paying Devin Funchess to fortify Indy’s receiving corps.

27. Raiders (From Cowboys)

Jerry Tillery, DT, Notre Dame

It seems only fitting that rookie GM Mike Mayock comes away with a productive, high-motor guy from South Bend.

28. Chargers

Dexter Lawrence, DT, Clemson

Brandon Mebane is still pretty good, but he’s not getting any younger.

29. Seahawks (From Chiefs)

Jaylon Ferguson, DE, Louisiana Tech

A guy with 17½ sacks last year replaces Seattle’s former top pass rusher Frank Clark, who was traded Tuesday for this pick.

30. Packers (From Saints)

Johnathan Abram, S, Mississippi St.

Green Bay fills another big need with the best safety in the draft.

31. Rams

Garrett Bradbury, C, N.C. State

The Rams can’t ignore the interior of the offensive line after parting with center John Sullivan and losing left guard Rodger Saffold to free agency.

32. Patriots

Irv Smith Jr., TE, Alabama

Before the Patriots replace their 41-year-old quarterback, they need to replace their 29-year-old retired Gronk.

