Marcus Fuller’s power rankings, with five teams to watch:

1. Maryland (18-4, 8-3): The Terrapins take over the top spot after quietly winning five games in a row behind the play of Jalen Smith and Anthony Cowan Jr., both up for national awards at their positions.

2. Illinois (16-6, 8-3)

3. Michigan State (16-7, 8-4): The Spartans fall two spots after a disappointing home loss to Penn State that exposed some glaring issues taking care of the basketball with 15 turnovers.

4. Penn State (17-5, 7-4): Coach Pat Chambers is getting the senior leadership he needed out of Lamar Stevens (pictured) to not only compete for an NCAA tournament bid but a conference title.

5. Iowa (16-7, 7-5)

6. Rutgers (16-7, 7-5)

7. Wisconsin (13-10, 6-6)

8. Gophers (12-10, 6-6)

9. Purdue (13-10, 6-6): How do the Boilermakers get further onto the right side of the bubble? Keep crushing opponents at home like they did Wednesday, when they beat Iowa 104-68.

9. Indiana (15-7, 5-6)

11. Ohio State (15-7, 5-6): Coach Chris Holtmann has the Buckeyes on a three-game win streak — showing signs again they can be tough to beat when Kaleb Wesson is playing well.

12. Michigan (13-9, 4-7)

13. Nebraska (7-15, 2-9)

14. Northwestern (6-15, 1-10