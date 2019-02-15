1. Michigan St. (20-5, 11-3) In an entertaining duel between Big Ten Player of the Year candidates, Cassius Winston outscored Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ 23-20 Tuesday in Madison. (Previous rank: 4)

2. Michigan (22-3, 11-3) After getting upset by Penn State, the Wolverines will try to keep from losing a second game in a row Saturday vs. Maryland. (1)

3. Purdue (17-7, 10-3) Say goodbye to the eight-game winning streak after the Boilermakers went cold, shooting 28 percent at to Maryland. (2)

4. Maryland (19-6, 10-4) Nobody’s talking about the Terrapins as a sleeper to win the Big Ten any more, but they will be in the mix if they beat Michigan. (5)

5. Wisconsin (17-8, 9-5) The Badgers’ league title hopes took a blow with back-to-back losses to Michigan and Michigan State. (4)

6. Iowa (19-5, 8-5) The Hawkeyes could solidify an NCAA tournament bid soon if they can extend their winning streak to four Saturday at Rutgers. (7)

7. Ohio State (16-8, 6-7) The Buckeyes welcomed Timberwolves rookie Keita-Bates Diop to honor him Thursday, but they fell to pesky Illinois at home. (8)

8. Minnesota (16-9, 6-8) No love lost on Valentine’s Day between coach Richard Pitino and the official who called the Amir Coffey foul on James Palmer Jr.’s winning two free throws with 1.1 seconds to play. (7)

9. Illinois (10-15, 6-8) Freshmen Ayo Dosunmu and Giorgi Bezhanishvili, who combined for 28 points to upset Ohio State, have led the Illini to four consecutive victories. (12)

10. Rutgers (12-12, 5-9) Scarlett Knights coach Steve Pikiell should be considered for Big Ten Coach of the Year the way he has made his team much more competitive in just 10 months.

11. Indiana (13-11, 4-9) Juwan Morgan returned from a shoulder injury to make sure the Hoosiers can make one last run for the NCAA tournament starting Saturday at Minnesota. (9)

12. Nebraska (14-11, 4-10) A seven-game losing streak ended with a controversial 62-61 victory over the Gophers in Lincoln. (11)

13. Northwestern (12-12, 3-10) The Wildcats are another Big Ten team suffering through a losing streak with five in a row. (13)

14. Penn State (9-15, 2-11) The Nittany Lions were maybe the best one-league-victory team in America, so they’re now the best two-league-victory team after Tuesday. (14)