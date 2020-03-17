– Several tribal-run casinos are temporarily closing, though Minnesota's largest — Mystic Lake — will remain open for now.

Black Bear Casino Resort in Carlton and Fond-du-Luth Casino in downtown Duluth will shut their doors beginning Wednesday at 5 p.m. and will remain closed for at least 14 days.

The Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, which operates both casinos, said conditions will be assessed before a reopening date is scheduled.

The casinos are "social hubs where people come to see shows, eat, game and enjoy themselves," said tribal chairman Kevin DuPuis. "We've been monitoring the pandemic very closely and feel that it is in the best interests of our guests, our employees and the community at-large to temporarily close the casino."

Grand Casino closed its Mille Lacs and Hinckley operations for at least two weeks starting Monday at 4 p.m.

"During the temporary closure, the casinos will continue to pay both salaried and hourly positions," Mille Lacs Corporate Ventures said in a news release. "Both properties will also undergo an intense cleaning process to further protect Guests and Associates upon reopening."

Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, Little Six Casino and Mystic Lake Center currently remain open, though with some reduced operations, including closing the buffet, spa, pool and valet services. Blackjack is limited to three people per table and bingo sessions are limited to 250 people.

"We employ thousands of people who depend on their benefits and income to support themselves and their families," according to a notice on its website. "Our first and highest priority is to ensure the health and well-being of our team members and guests."

Treasure Island Resort and Casino on the Prairie Island Indian Community has taken similar steps in its partial closure that started Monday night.

"Social distancing measures will be implemented across the casino floor," the casino said.

Fortune Bay Resort Casino on Lake Vermilion has implemented limited hours, canceled events through April and closed several amenities.

Northern Lights Casino in Walker and Shooting Star Casino in Mahnomen have canceled events and closed some amenities but remain open as well.