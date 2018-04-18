Movie screens at the Mann Theatres in St. Louis Park will soon go dark for good after a nearly quarter-century run, according to the new tenant moving into the property.

The space along Excelsior Boulevard and just east of Hwy. 100 is being taken over by Park Nicollet Health Services, said a spokeswoman for the health care provider.

The six-screen complex has been offering first-run movies for 24 years, and it’s scheduled to run closing credits for the final time on May 20.

The family-owned Mann Theatres, founded in 1935 and headquartered in Bloomington, has eight other locations in Minnesota: two in St. Paul and in Brainerd, Champlin, Grand Rapids, Hibbing, Hopkins and Plymouth.

Competition for patrons intensified in recent years in St. Louis Park with the opening of a movie theater in the West End retail district on the other side of Hwy. 100. The ShowPlace ICON has 14 screens and more amenities than the nearby Mann theaters.