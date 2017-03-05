The Granite City restaurant in St. Louis Park is closing for good later this month.
Employees said they were told during a meeting that the final day for the casual dining restaurant is March 26.
They said the difficulties coming to terms over a lease at the property, located just east of Hwy. 100 on Excelsior Boulevard, led to the announcement.
Granite City has been operating at that location for the past 11 years and includes a microbrewery.
The chain began operations in St. Cloud in June 1999 and has grown to 36 restaurants in 14 states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee and Wisconsin.
