A man attempting to do a good deed for a person in need ended up being the victim of a crime when the person he stopped to help pulled a gun and took off with his car.

The good Samaritan pulled into the McDonald’s at 407 15th Avenue SE. near the University of Minnesota around 11:30 p.m. Sunday when he was approached by a man asking for a ride to a bus stop and $5 for bus fare. The good Samaritan went the extra mile and offered to buy the man food, too.

When the Samaritan pulled out his wallet the man produced a gun, stuck it into the Samaritan’s side and attempted to take all of his money, said Sgt. Catherine Michal of the Minneapolis Police Department.

The Samaritan got out of his car, walked to the passenger’s side and attempted to pull the gunman out of the car. That’s when the crook slid over to the driver’s side and took off, a police report said.

The Samaritan attempted to stop the crook and jumped onto the hood of the car. The crook swerved the vehicle back and forth as he drove out of the parking lot until the Samaritan fell off, Michal said.

He may have been run over, Michal said.

The victim was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center

Camera footage captured the suspect heading west on 5th Street SE. The vehicle was later recovered in Edina, Michal said.