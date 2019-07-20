A 24-year-old man was fatally shot in St. Cloud early Saturday, police said.

The victim, a resident of the city, was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of a vehicle in an alley in the 300 block of S. 4th Avenue, Cmdr. Brett Mushatt said in a news release.

Officers administered emergency aid until an ambulance arrived. The victim was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital, where he died.

The incident began just after 3:30 a.m., when police received a report of a person with a gun. On their way to the scene, officers learned that a man had been shot.

A preliminary investigation showed that a fight had broken out at a party at a nearby apartment. Several people were at the shooting scene, and many fled, including the suspect or suspects, police said.

The incident did not appear to random, they said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 320-251-1200.

ZOE JACKSON