Law enforcement shot and injured a man who had threatened to hurt himself Saturday night at a residence just north of Frazee, according to a news release from the Becker County Sheriff's Office. A deputy was also injured in the incident.

Authorities responded to a call about 10 p.m. requesting a welfare check on a possibly suicidal man at a home on County Road 29, the release said.

Officers learned that the man told 911 dispatchers he may have tried to overdose on drugs, and threatened to harm himself.

The man wouldn't leave the home, despite instructions by law enforcement to do so, the release said, so officers entered the home after 45 minutes.

Deputies used a Taser and a firearm on the man, injuring him. He was taken to Essentia Hospital in Fargo for medical treatment.

One officer was treated for noncritical injuries.

The Sheriff's Office asked the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to investigate. The BCA will determine whether footage from body or squad cameras is available.