A Minneapolis man fatally shot his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend five times Sunday, according to charges.

Derrick D. Blanton, 38, was charged Monday in Hennepin County District Court with one count of second-degree murder with intent for the killing of Isiah L. Smith.

Smith, 29, of Minneapolis, was found dead about 4:07 p.m. outside the girlfriend’s apartment in the 1900 block of 1st Avenue S. Smith was shot five times, including once in the back, according to the criminal complaint against Blanton.

“The victim and [Blanton] had been feuding over” the woman, the charges said.

According to the complaint: Smith has a child with the woman, and he would visit her apartment unannounced to spend time with the child. Blanton was at the apartment with his 4-year-old son the day of the shooting.

The woman left the apartment to drop off her and Smith’s child with her mother. She returned to her apartment 15 minutes later and found Smith lying on the ground outside her apartment in a pool of blood. Blanton had left the apartment.

Witnesses who live in the building told police that they heard several gunshots and saw two men and a child run from the building. They allegedly sped away in a black Dodge Charger.

Surveillance video in the area allegedly captured Blanton, another man and a child fleeing the scene.

Blanton was arrested and allegedly told police that he shot Smith after a physical dispute, which the charges did not elaborate on. He said he was at the woman’s apartment with his son when Smith arrived unannounced, the charges said.

Blanton allegedly admitted to fleeing with his son and a friend, and tossing the gun out of a car window in south Minneapolis.