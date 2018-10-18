One bleeding man and two handguns were part of the scene of a fatal shooting in St. Paul, authorities said.

So was the shooter, who called authorities about 11 p.m. Wednesday and was waiting there when officers arrived to the 800 block of Rice Street, according to police.

The victim was taken by Fire Department paramedics to Regions Hospital, where he died.

The shooter was taken to police headquarters for questioning, but police did not say whether he was jailed.

Police have yet to identify either man or explain a possible motive for the shooting.