A man was shot to death in a home in Plymouth, and a man was arrested at the scene, authorities said Monday.

The shooting occurred shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday at a residence in the 3100 block of Walnut Grove Lane, police said.

Officers called to the home were met at the front door by the suspect. The Hennepin County jail log identifies him as a 44-year-old man from Albuquerque, N.M.

The suspect worked as a prosecutor in Albuquerque for Bernalillo County from 2008-11 before becoming a defense attorney, the man’s father told the Star Tribune. The Star Tribune generally does not identify suspects before they are charged.

The 42-year-old victim was located in an upstairs bedroom and was conscious and breathing, according to emergency dispatch audio. He was taken by ambulance to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale and died there, police said. The man’s identity has yet to be released.

Authorities say the gunman is cooperating with the investigation. They have not revealed a possible motive for the killing or the shooter’s identity.