A man who was run over by a vehicle last weekend while crossing in the middle of a south Minneapolis street has died, authorities said Thursday.

Theodore J. Ferrara, 54, of Minneapolis, was struck late Saturday in the 2500 block of Lyndale Avenue S., taken to HCMC and died there Wednesday, police said.

The driver stopped immediately and “was fully cooperative,” said police spokesman John Elder.

Ferrara was “crossing midblock” while others with him were “holding their hands up to stop traffic,” Elder said.

The vehicle couldn’t stop and hit Ferrara, he said.

While expressing sympathy for those who knew the man, Elder also said the circumstances of this death “boil down to us reminding people to utilize traffic control devices and cross in crosswalks.”